ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.83

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 1290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

