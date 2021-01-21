Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $590.07

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.07 and traded as high as $626.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 3,735 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 590.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.67.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

