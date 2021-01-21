Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,547.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,091.85. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19). The firm has a market cap of £36.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,596.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

