Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 496. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.67.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

