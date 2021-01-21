Andrew Jong Soo Ryu Sells 100,000 Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,390.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 400,000 shares of Datametrex AI Limited (DM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Shares of CVE:DM opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. Datametrex AI Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data and artificial intelligence services in Canada and Korea. Its product is NexaIntelligence, a social-media discovery and monitoring platform to extract actionable insights out of discussions to inform decision-making. The company is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

