Analyzing The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group and First Montauk Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 1 5 16 0 2.68 First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus price target of $300.10, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and First Montauk Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 16.65% 11.23% 0.83% First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and First Montauk Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $53.92 billion 1.85 $8.47 billion $21.03 13.75 First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit products; mortgages; currencies; commodities; and equities; and provision of equity intermediation, and equity financing services, as well as offers clearing, settlement and custody services. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, and financing services, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, and lending; private banking and lending services; unsecured loans; and saving and time deposits. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

First Montauk Financial Company Profile

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.