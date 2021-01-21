Analyzing Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Resonant and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential downside of 19.54%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -967.16% -141.20% -102.20% Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 466.35 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -6.25 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.17 $301.45 million $3.47 18.34

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Resonant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

