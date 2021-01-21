Analysts Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $146.08

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.29.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.93. 11,827,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,104. The company has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

