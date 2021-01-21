Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $36.20

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

