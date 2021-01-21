Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target at $27.17

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

