Analysts Set Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $789.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

