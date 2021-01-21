Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $39.09

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

