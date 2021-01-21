Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $5.65

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 3,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,444. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

