Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) PT at $24.00

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.