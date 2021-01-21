Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $48.14

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

CHCT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,960. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

