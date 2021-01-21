Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $48.14

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.
Several equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th.
CHCT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,960. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.