Analysts Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
CARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cars.com by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.