Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $68.38

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

