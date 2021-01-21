Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $52.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,871. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

