Analysts Offer Predictions for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.