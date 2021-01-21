Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.52.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of GD stock opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

