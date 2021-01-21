Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings per share of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $153.72 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

