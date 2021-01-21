Analysts Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). MTBC posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million.

MTBC stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock worth $801,032. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MTBC by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MTBC by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in MTBC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MTBC by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.