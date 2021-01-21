Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Post $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CSFB upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

FLGT opened at $69.48 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

