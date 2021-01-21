Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report sales of $136.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.18 million. Endava posted sales of $110.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $575.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $677.88 million, with estimates ranging from $669.76 million to $688.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 113,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,615. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 267.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

