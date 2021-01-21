Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $6.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $4.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $17.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $18.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $195.71 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

