Analysts Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to Post $1.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $127,055 over the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USNA opened at $84.85 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

