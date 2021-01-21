Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post sales of $50.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.60 million and the highest is $50.70 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $218.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $259.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

TWIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.22. 17,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

