Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.80 Million

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce $77.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the lowest is $76.30 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $307.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.30 million to $309.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.50 million, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $447,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 69,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

