Analysts Anticipate QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. QEP Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of QEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,700 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 812,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 87,139 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

