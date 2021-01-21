Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

