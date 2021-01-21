Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $32.69 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

