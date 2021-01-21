Amoveo Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $23.87 or 0.00076013 BTC on major exchanges. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,076.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

