Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,586 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 1,975 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 33,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $605,346.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,548.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and have sold 325,010 shares valued at $7,166,190. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 104,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,863. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

