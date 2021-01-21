Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,586 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 1,975 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.
In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 33,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $605,346.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,548.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and have sold 325,010 shares valued at $7,166,190. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 104,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,863. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.