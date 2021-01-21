AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 94,554 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,554 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of frontdoor worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

