AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,451 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day moving average is $205.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

