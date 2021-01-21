AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $335.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

