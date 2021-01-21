AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 10,740 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

NYSE:SITE opened at $167.84 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

