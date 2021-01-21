AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $54,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after buying an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,631,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after buying an additional 320,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

