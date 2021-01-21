AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,188 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 127,749 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.54% of Perficient worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock worth $1,893,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

