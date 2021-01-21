Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.87. 46,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.36. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

