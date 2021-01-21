Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.40. 60,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.