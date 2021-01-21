Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $213.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $214.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

