Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.31 and the highest is $4.50. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.04 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $19.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.19. 8,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.41. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.49.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

