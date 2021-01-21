Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

USAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 87.2% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Americas Silver by 24.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Americas Silver by 70.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,581. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

