American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.