American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 3.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $162,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.85. 19,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,194. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

