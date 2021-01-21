American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 436,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 564,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $787.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

