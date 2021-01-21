American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.77

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 1520176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$133.00 million and a PE ratio of 200.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

In other American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) news, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,609,383.15. Insiders have sold a total of 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,498 in the last ninety days.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

