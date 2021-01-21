American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded at Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

AEP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,271. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

