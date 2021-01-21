American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

